Brokers Offer Predictions for Corus Entertainment’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$377.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.15 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

