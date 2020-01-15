Barrington Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

January 15, 2020

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SYNNEX in a research note issued on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $148.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $151.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $117,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $1,959,278. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Barrington Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SYNNEX Co.
