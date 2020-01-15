CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.86

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €11.86 ($13.79) and last traded at €11.86 ($13.79), with a volume of 26540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.48 ($13.35).

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CropEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $905.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.29.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol and other biofuels, and related products produced from grain and other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid protein for cattle and pigs.

