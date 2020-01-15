International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from GBX 650 to GBX 700. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp traded as high as GBX 668 ($8.79) and last traded at GBX 660.20 ($8.68), with a volume of 440940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664 ($8.73).

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 678.71 ($8.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 605.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 506.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

