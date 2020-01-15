Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $477.50

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 477 ($6.27), with a volume of 21371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.18).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 451.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 447.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.54 million and a P/E ratio of 165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

Get Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.