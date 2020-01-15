Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Sets New 12-Month High at $357.00

Shares of Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.68), with a volume of 55697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354 ($4.66).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban&Civic from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.92 million and a PE ratio of 40.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 342.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Urban&Civic’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Urban&Civic’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Urban&Civic (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

