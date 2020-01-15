IMF Bentham (ASX:IMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.71

IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$4.71 ($3.34) and last traded at A$4.60 ($3.26), with a volume of 1357411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.36 ($3.09).

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.47.

About IMF Bentham (ASX:IMF)

IMF Bentham Limited investigates, manages, and funds litigation claims in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Its practice areas include commercial litigation, funding for insolvency, class actions, and arbitration. IMF Bentham Limited offers services, such as funding for litigations; factual investigations preliminary to litigations; appeal funding; payment of adverse costs orders; strategic planning, monitoring, and managing of litigation; and assistance in facilitating settlements and maximizing the value of claim.

