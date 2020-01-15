Australian Ethical Investment (ASX:AEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.55

Shares of Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$4.55 ($3.23) and last traded at A$4.47 ($3.17), with a volume of 172619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.55 ($3.23).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.88 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $517.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36.

About Australian Ethical Investment (ASX:AEF)

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.

