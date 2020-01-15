John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.50

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 124.43 ($1.64), with a volume of 13311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.63).

The stock has a market cap of $616.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

About John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barrington Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SYNNEX Co.
Barrington Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SYNNEX Co.
CropEnergies Hits New 52-Week High at $11.86
CropEnergies Hits New 52-Week High at $11.86
International Consolidated Airlns Grp Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
International Consolidated Airlns Grp Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Sets New 1-Year High at $477.50
Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Sets New 1-Year High at $477.50
Urban&Civic Sets New 12-Month High at $357.00
Urban&Civic Sets New 12-Month High at $357.00
IMF Bentham Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.71
IMF Bentham Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.71


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report