John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.50

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 124.43 ($1.64), with a volume of 13311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.63).

The stock has a market cap of $616.30 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

