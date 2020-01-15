NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.78

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$21.78 ($15.45) and last traded at A$21.45 ($15.21), with a volume of 24534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$21.45 ($15.21).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

