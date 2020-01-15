Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.90

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €118.90 ($138.26) and last traded at €118.40 ($137.67), with a volume of 8235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €117.50 ($136.63).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.71 ($122.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a PE ratio of 66.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of €113.01 and a 200-day moving average of €102.57.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

