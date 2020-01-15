Bellway (LON:BWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,934.00

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,934 ($51.75) and last traded at GBX 3,934 ($51.75), with a volume of 16678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,842 ($50.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,538 ($46.54) to GBX 4,132 ($54.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.70) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,673.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

