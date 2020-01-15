CareTech (LON:CTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $469.00

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 469 ($6.17) and last traded at GBX 468.25 ($6.16), with a volume of 56238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of CareTech in a report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 413.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The company has a market cap of $517.13 million and a P/E ratio of 25.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. CareTech’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

