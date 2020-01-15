Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $274.25

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 274.25 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.58), with a volume of 22475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.97 ($4.10).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 281 ($3.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.10. The firm has a market cap of $543.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Peter Dubens purchased 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.