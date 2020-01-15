MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.69

Shares of MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$3.69 ($2.62) and last traded at A$3.67 ($2.60), with a volume of 325948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.64 ($2.58).

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 32.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

