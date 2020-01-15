Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.80

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Arcadis Nv (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Arcadis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

