Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.65

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.65 and last traded at $128.65, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

