Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.65

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.65 and last traded at $128.65, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.69.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

