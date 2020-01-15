Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.38

Shares of Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$63.38 ($44.95) and last traded at A$62.76 ($44.51), with a volume of 411119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$62.49 ($44.32).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is A$53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.45.

About Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

