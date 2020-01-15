CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.39

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.39 and last traded at C$23.17, with a volume of 496198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 11,300 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.85, for a total value of C$235,553.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,777,007.81. Also, Director David C. Pauli sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.77, for a total value of C$90,672.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,973,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,421 shares of company stock worth $806,418.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

