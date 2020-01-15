Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Workhorse Group by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 2,077.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 48,190 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

