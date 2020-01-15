Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,594.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 348,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XERS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

