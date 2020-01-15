Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WF has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woori Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of WF stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Woori Financial Group has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 594,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 663.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 524.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 178,287 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

