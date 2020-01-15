WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

NYSE WPX opened at $12.98 on Monday. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $841,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 711,859 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WPX Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

