York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 228,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

YORW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in York Water by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $578.51 million, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. York Water has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that York Water will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

