Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Sell Rating for WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WOW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.88.

NYSE WOW opened at $6.65 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $566.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.71 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 12,672 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,792.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.