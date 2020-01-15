Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 577,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zafgen by 122.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Zafgen has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.78 target price on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

