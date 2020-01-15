Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Declines By 9.8%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SCWorx stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

