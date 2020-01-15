Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Up 14.0% in December

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 661,135 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

