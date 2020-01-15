WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Update

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

WSC stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. WillScot has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 95.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. State Street Corp grew its position in WillScot by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WillScot by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WillScot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WillScot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

