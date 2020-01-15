West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Short Interest Update

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 119,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTBA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $36,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,180. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 441.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

