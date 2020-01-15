Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

WD opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.96. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.95 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,519. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

