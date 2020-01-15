William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through five reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado through the Village Homes brand. William Lyon Homes is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLH. ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE WLH opened at $21.57 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $804.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at about $13,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after buying an additional 131,782 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at about $2,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 238.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 112,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 626.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

