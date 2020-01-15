Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG)

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wanda Sports Group is a global sports events, media and marketing platform with significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities. They own, or otherwise have contractual rights to, an extensive portfolio of global, regional and national sports properties. “

Separately, Loop Capital cut Wanda Sports Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSG opened at $3.40 on Friday. Wanda Sports Group has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wanda Sports Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wanda Sports Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

