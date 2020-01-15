Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Yeti alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Yeti and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yeti from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

YETI opened at $32.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,788,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,435,983 shares of company stock worth $70,736,627 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yeti (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.