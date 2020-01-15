Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

