Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company. It provides products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. The company’s portfolio includes diagnostics, devices, innovative drugs and drug-delivery technologies. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

ZOM opened at $0.29 on Friday. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.