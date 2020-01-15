CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 6,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,589.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,671,105.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

