Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 280,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

