Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 485.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 313,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

