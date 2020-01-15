United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Internet has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

