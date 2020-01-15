United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
United Internet Company Profile
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Internet (UDIRF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.