Analyzing Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) & Mimecast (NYSE:MIME)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Avalara alerts:

This table compares Avalara and Mimecast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $272.10 million 24.09 -$75.55 million ($1.08) -78.87 Mimecast $340.38 million 8.92 -$7.00 million ($0.07) -699.86

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Avalara. Mimecast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -15.13% -15.51% -8.69% Mimecast -1.67% -0.82% -0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalara and Mimecast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 0 13 1 3.07 Mimecast 0 2 14 0 2.88

Avalara presently has a consensus target price of $86.18, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Mimecast has a consensus target price of $55.93, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Mimecast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Avalara.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Mimecast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Mimecast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avalara has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mimecast beats Avalara on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.