FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) versus KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Head to Head Survey

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KBC GRP NV/ADR and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.77 billion 2.66 $3.04 billion $3.53 10.65 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $9.74 million 1.98 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

KBC GRP NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC GRP NV/ADR N/A N/A N/A FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 16.66% 7.25% 0.80%

Summary

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH beats KBC GRP NV/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

