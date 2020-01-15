Reviewing Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) & Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays out 112.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Weingarten Realty Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and Weingarten Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 0 0 3 0 3.00 Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.05%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Weingarten Realty Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weingarten Realty Investors is more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Risk & Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and Weingarten Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap $137.81 million 15.72 $41.58 million $1.19 27.71 Weingarten Realty Investors $531.15 million 7.39 $327.60 million $2.28 13.38

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 31.33% 8.73% 3.45% Weingarten Realty Investors 60.55% 16.75% 7.75%

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. The company also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 34.6 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 22.6 million square feet of leasable area.

