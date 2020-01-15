Financial Comparison: Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) versus Provident Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBC)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Southern Banc alerts:

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southern Banc and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 8.12% 3.99% 0.47% Provident Bancorp 20.66% 8.63% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern Banc and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.65 million 1.30 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $46.52 million 5.20 $9.32 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.