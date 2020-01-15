Analyzing Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) & Voltari (NYSE:VLTC)

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Voltari alerts:

This table compares Voltari and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $14.79 million 72.05 $6.99 million $1.34 62.93

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Profitability

This table compares Voltari and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95% Innovative Industrial Properties 51.10% 5.45% 3.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voltari and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $148.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.50%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Voltari.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Voltari on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voltari

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Voltari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.