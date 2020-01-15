Analyzing Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) & Voltari (NYSE:VLTC)

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Voltari and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voltari
|$1.55 million
|4.70
|-$1.53 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|$14.79 million
|72.05
|$6.99 million
|$1.34
|62.93
Profitability
This table compares Voltari and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voltari
|-108.78%
|N/A
|-9.95%
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|51.10%
|5.45%
|3.70%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
64.7% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voltari and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Voltari
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $148.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.50%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Voltari.
Summary
Innovative Industrial Properties beats Voltari on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Voltari
Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
