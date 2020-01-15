Head-To-Head Analysis: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) vs. Mobivity (NASDAQ:MFON)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

This table compares MicroStrategy and Mobivity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $497.64 million 2.99 $22.50 million $1.70 85.16 Mobivity $11.56 million 4.40 -$7.22 million N/A N/A

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity.

Volatility & Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MicroStrategy and Mobivity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.15%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Mobivity.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 5.26% 0.73% 0.42% Mobivity -113.58% N/A -110.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Mobivity on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content. The company captures transaction details, analyzes the data, and motivates customers and employees to take actions that enhance business performance through its re?currency platform. Its re?currency platform that unlocks POS and mobile data to help transforming customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights, including re?capture, which captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for any POS system; re?cognition that consist of various reporting and analytics tools to uncover patterns in the buying behaviors of consumers; re?ceipt, which unlocks the power of transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages; re?ach that transforms standard SMS messaging into a data-driven marketing medium; and re?up, which aids marketing to align focusing its attention on engaging the customer and trying to change their buying behavior. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.