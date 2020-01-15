Contrasting TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Future Healthcare of America (NASDAQ:FUTU)

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) and Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TD Ameritrade and Future Healthcare of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade $6.02 billion 4.49 $2.21 billion $4.13 12.07 Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TD Ameritrade has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TD Ameritrade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TD Ameritrade and Future Healthcare of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD Ameritrade 1 10 2 0 2.08 Future Healthcare of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus price target of $47.11, suggesting a potential downside of 5.51%. Given TD Ameritrade’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TD Ameritrade is more favorable than Future Healthcare of America.

Profitability

This table compares TD Ameritrade and Future Healthcare of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade 36.72% 27.18% 5.73% Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TD Ameritrade beats Future Healthcare of America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships. The company offers retail brokerage services for common and preferred stocks; exchange-traded funds (ETFs); options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. It operates tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts from Web-enabled mobile devices. The company also offers investor education services for stocks, options, income investing, and portfolio management; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; real-time market news, insights, and investor education services; and self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

