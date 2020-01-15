Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will report sales of $142.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.63 million. Pattern Energy Group reported sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full year sales of $528.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $543.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $589.60 million, with estimates ranging from $574.70 million to $617.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

PEGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEGI opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

