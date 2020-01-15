Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post $492.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.93 million and the lowest is $472.50 million. Teradata reported sales of $588.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. Teradata has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other Teradata news, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $945,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 433,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

