BMO Capital Markets Upgrades TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to Outperform

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

Get TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.